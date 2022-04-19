ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results.

So what

J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales. A 1.5% decline in consumer health revenue, which was hurt by global supply chain disruptions, partly offset these gains.

"Our first-quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds," CEO Joaquin Duato said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNEZM_0fE59VRl00

Image source: Getty Images.

All told, J&J's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 3.1% to $2.67. That was above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share profits of $2.58.

Now what

However, J&J cut its full-year guidance. Management now expects revenue of $94.8 billion to $95.8 billion, down from a prior projection of $95.9 billion to $96.9 billion. It also reduced its adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $10.15 to $10.35, down from $10.40 to $10.60.

Notably, J&J said it would suspend its guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sales due to a global supply surplus. But the company said that it does not earn a profit from these vaccine sales, so the change would not impact its adjusted earnings figures.

J&J's proven ability to consistently generate profits in all manner of market environments prompted it to boost its quarterly cash dividend by 6.6%, to $1.13 per share. "In recognition of our 2021 results, strong financial position, and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the board of directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 60th consecutive year," Duato said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

#J Cut#Rose#Johnson Johnson Stock#J J#Eps
