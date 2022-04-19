ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys

By Ryan Thorburn
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCamc_0fE59UZ200

LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster.

Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker.

UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound sophomore defensive end from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, has been one of the team’s bright spots during spring practice.

“He’s known all over the state and it’s great to have a guy from western Nebraska,” Bohl said. “I’ve been making a pitch that everything from Ogallala west should just secede and become Wyoming.”

The roughly 150-mile drive from Scottsbluff to Laramie takes about two hours and 20 minutes. The town with a population of a little over 15,000 is about 400 miles and six hours away from Lincoln, home of the Huskers.

“I love Laramie,” Harsh said. “I’m a country boy at heart.”

Originally, Harsh joined UW as a walk-on with a promise from Bohl he would receive a scholarship after showing he could handle his academic responsibilities.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Harsh – who played quarterback, linebacker and even booted a 79-yard punt in high school – did not get on the field as a true freshman while focusing on school and developing behind veteran players like Garrett Crall.

“In my experience of what a Nebraska player looks like and (how) that transitions into success on the field, I felt good about his athleticism,” Bohl said of recruiting Harsh. “He was off academically. So we sat down with him and his parents and said, ‘Alright, the deal is going to be you come in as a walk-on, perform academically and after your first year we’ll put you on scholarship.’

“You’ve got to hit the books, you’ve got to be right in school. And he did. He answered the bell there.”

Harsh contributed on special teams last season, finishing with seven tackles in 13 games.

With the graduation of Crall, compounded by losing Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate to the transfer portal, the Pokes need several young defensive ends to fill the void this fall.

DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders and Harsh are the edge rushers coaches and teammates have been raving about consistently this spring.

“It’s great to see these guys make those plays and then their confidence grows,” noted Jordan Bertagnole, UW’s starting defensive tackle.

Harsh said he was sad to see three of his defensive end mentors leave the program to finish their eligibility elsewhere, but the opportunity created a sense of urgency.

“I kind of just take it like a chip on my shoulder. I take it as a challenge to myself like, are you really ready for this? Can you be accountable and responsible, step up to the plate and be a leader for other teammates?” Harsh said. “Before Garrett and all those other guys left I made sure to ask them those questions about being a leader so I could just really soak it in before they left.

“I think it’s really working out so far. I’m trying to bring a lot of energy to the defense.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said Harris and Harsh have performed well throughout spring, but Omotosho really caught his eye entering Saturday’s scrimmage at War Memorial Stadium.

“Olu has had a really good spring. Way different kid than he was last fall, way different kid than he was last spring as far as attention to detail, attention to knowing what he’s doing,” Sawvel said. “He looks like a guy that believes this is his time. He is a really talented guy. You’re talking about a 245-pound guy that can run really, really well.”

Crall had 44 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss as a super senior. Byrd, Jones and Pate combined for 8.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss.

On the interior of the defensive line, the Cowboys return nose tackle Cole Godbout (70 tackles, 5.0 sacks) and Bertagnole (38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss).

Caleb Robinson, a 6-2, 300-pound sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, is expected to be the next man in rotating behind Godbout and Bertagnole.

“I definitely see change and we’re starting to play as one group,” Bertagnole said. “Everybody talks to each other and everybody has each other’s back. I felt like last year there were guys that kind of kept to themselves. We’ve been doing a good job as a defense talking to everybody because everybody is going to have a role next season.”

Harsh said Bohl, current assistant Shannon Moore and former assistant Pete Kaligis (now at Washington State) made a strong impression with his family during the recruiting process when they laid out the academic and football path for him to succeed with the Pokes.

“I went other places but no one really connected with my parents. I came on my visit, and they even took my sister to the basketball arena and showed her around,” Harsh said. “It showed my parents they really cared about me here. They knew even though I was walking on here, at some point they were going to get me right.

“I told my parents I was going to take this really seriously and I wasn’t going to let them down. So far the plan is going as planned. It is working out really well.”

Bohl was reluctant to praise Harsh too much with so much work ahead of the young Pokes before the 2022 season kicks off.

But it sure sounds like there’s a good chance Harsh’s family and friends should plan to make the drive from Scottsbluff to see No. 54 in action.

“It’s dangerous for me to elevate a guy before he has really done it. I think my eyes are pretty damn good as far as seeing athletic guys,” Bohl said. “It’s going to be fun to see him over the next couple years. Just another Nebraska guy that’s coming our way.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Sabastian Harsh headshot

Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys. Scottsbluff defensive end Sabastian Harsh is latest Nebraska import Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has high hopes for with the Pokes.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Explains Why He Chose USC

Soon after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take his new gig as the head coach of the USC Trojans, his former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams followed him to Los Angeles. For the young QB to up his roots in Norman and join Riley on the West Coast, it’s clear they have a great deal of mutual respect.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Football
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Oklahoma Football: Sooners' 2022 Schedule Analysis

There's a new coach, new staff, plenty of new players, and even a new preseason status for the Oklahoma Sooners but the same goals remain. Last season not only saw Oklahoma's six-year reign as Big 12 champions come to end, but head coach Lincoln Riley also sent shockwaves through the college football world when he announced he was leaving Norman to take over at USC. A wave of player departures followed, highlighted by the transfers of quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina).
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Former Sooners guard Elijah Harkless announces commitment to UNLV

Former Oklahoma senior guard Elijah Harkless has committed to UNLV, he announced on Monday. Harkless reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 11. Harkless averaged 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before missing the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. He was also benched for junior forward Jacob Groves vs. Baylor on Jan. 22, and became the first player to leave Oklahoma this offseason.
NORMAN, OK
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys sign 6-8 PF Walker Timme

It’s official, Walker Timme is coming to Lake Charles. The 6-foot-8 power forward out of Richardson, Texas signed to play next year at McNeese State for head coach John Aiken. Timme is a 2-star from Link Year Preparatory School. Before that he was a star at his home town high school.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bohl
Wyoming News

Wolf-killing group makes pitch to Wyoming trappers

PINEDALE — Justin Webb wanted to hear what the seven trappers in the back row made of his pitch. The Idaho panhandle resident had traveled all the way to Sublette County to promote his organization, the Foundation for Wildlife Management, a 501©(3) nonprofit that makes payments to trappers who kill wolves. But two hours in, the stone-faced men had hardly said a word. Webb, the group’s executive director and an avid trapper himself, tried to ease the outdoorsmen gathered in the library conference room into...
PINEDALE, WY
WOWT

Bluejays add TCU transfer Francisco Farabello to roster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton head coach Greg McDermott announced Monday guard Francisco Farabello will be transferring into the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-3 guard from Argentina played 73 games over three seasons at Texas Christian University. With the Horned Frogs, Farabello started 18 games averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nebraska Football#Recruiting#American Football#Uw#Sabastian
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cowboys roll past West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Oklahoma State is back atop the Big 12 standings after run-ruling 24th-ranked West Virginia, 13-3, in eight innings Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark. With the win, the No. 3 Cowboys improved to 26-10 overall and 9-3 in conference play, while WVU fell to 22-12 and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KTSM

Rice commits to Texas for final season; Gordon signs with New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One of the most important players at New Mexico State over the last five years is taking his talents to the state capital. Jabari Rice, who was a three-time all-WAC selection for the Aggies, announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday. A sixth-year graduate transfer, Rice will […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

UNM baseball stuns #9 Texas Tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a series over the weekend where the University of New Mexico was swept by last-place San Diego State, the Lobos welcomed No. 9 Texas Tech to Santa Ana Star Field on Tuesday afternoon. To the surprise of Red Raider nation, the cherry and silver battled the entire game and walked it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News Channel 25

Baylor QB battle continues

WACO, Texas — With one week remaining in the 2022 spring football season, Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen remain in a heated quarterback competition. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes addressed the current situation by saying, "When you have two really good guys, on one hand, you want them all to do well, and you want them to continue progressing and showing that they could be the guy. On the other hand, it makes our job as coaches more difficult. But, I'd certainly rather have that than the other."
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Guard Kyah Watson following Plituzweit from South Dakota to West Virginia

For the second time this week, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team has added to its roster. The latest addition is one first-year Mountaineer head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has plenty of familiarity with from her time as previous head coach at South Dakota. Coyotes’ guard Kyah Watson, who spent...
BASKETBALL
KVIA

Former NMSU guard Jabari Rice to transfer to Texas

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - From a New Mexico State Aggie, to a Texas Longhorn. Former NMSU guard, Sir' Jabari Rice is headed back to his home state after announcing Tuesday afternoon that he'll be joining the Texas Longhorns. Rice has one more year of eligibility. He entered the transfer...
TEXAS STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
615
Followers
2K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy