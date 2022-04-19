ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Coalition Presses D.C.Council to Hold Hearing on Mobile-Voting Bill

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R43Vk_0fE59Rur00

The D.C. Mobile Voting Coalition requested Tuesday the D.C. Council hold a hearing on a bill that would allow voting by smartphone, tablet or personal computer in city elections.

The Mobile VOTE Act is sponsored by Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and has the support of the majority of her colleagues, including Council Chairman Phil Mendelson. However, the bill sits in the council’s Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety, chaired by Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), with no definite date for a hearing.

“We call on the council to hold a hearing on this bill,” said the Rev. H. Lionel Edmonds, senior pastor of the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Northwest, during a press conference Tuesday on the steps of the John A. Wilson Building. “Voting rights are under attack across the country and Black voters are under attack everywhere. This bill will make it easier for residents in Wards 7 and 8 and those who have disabilities to vote.”

Edmonds pointed out polls that suggest 70% of District residents favor mobile voting. The Ward 8 Democrats have gone on record supporting mobile voting and the D.C. Democratic State Committee held a forum on the subject two months ago.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Election day registration bill on hold

The New Jersey State Legislature did not take up a bill allowing Election-day voter registration before their scheduled break for budget-only hearings, angering several nonprofit groups. League of Women Voters of New Jersey Executive Director Jesse Burns, Director of the Democracy & Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for...
ELECTIONS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday

A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday. House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mendelson
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Voting Rights#The D C Council#The Ward 8 Democrats
Reuters

Amazon workers in New York begin voting in union election

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers at the company's JFK8 Staten Island warehouse started casting ballots on Friday on whether to form a union as labor organizers look to New York for the first-ever union victory in the retail giant's 28-year history. As the second-largest U.S....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PennLive.com

There are serious questions about whether rich, out-of-state candidates can fairly represent Pennsylvanians | PennLive letters

The primary election campaign to capture the Democratic or the Republican’s party nomination for the next general election to replace Sen. Pat Toomey and Gov. Tom Wolf next year has begun. Wealthy candidates from out-of-state, David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz, are spending millions of dollars to attract Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

Parkland shooting survivors, activists call on lawmakers to pass gun reforms as midterms approach

WASHINGTON — On the fourth anniversary of the "March For Our Lives" rally, more than 1,100 body bags -- each one representing 150 people -- were placed on the National Mall Thursday to mark the more than 170,000 people who have died from gun violence in the U.S. since the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Jackson Hearing Broke for District Court Confirmation Votes

Bipartisan confirmations come during Jackson’s tense hearing. Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing was recessed on Tuesday so members could vote on two trial court nominees, each of whom were confirmed with bipartisan support. Ruth Bermudez Montenegro was confirmed as U.S. District Judge for the Southern District...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Native Americans face more barriers in voting. The White House suggests these changes

In an effort to expand voting access to Native American communities, the Biden administration released a report Thursday outlining the barriers indigenous voters face in the election process, which includes additional steps and recommendations the administration will take to combat existing restrictions on the right to vote. The report was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy