Pat Surtain II ready to take leap in year two with Broncos

By GEORGE STOIA
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

DENVER — Pat Surtain II no longer feels like a rookie.

The Broncos cornerback has matured over the past year, after being selected ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. And now with 15 career NFL starts under his belt, Surtain feels ready to take a leap in his second season.

How Russell Wilson plans to ‘set the standard’ in Denver, as he did at Wisconsin in 2011

"Getting more comfortable around the players and developing into a leader this time around," Surtain said Tuesday. "I know the schemes and what to expect. The first year, I was getting my feet wet a little bit, but now I can see myself growing each and every day.”

Surtain has high expectations after a successful rookie season, in which he said he was able to elude the "rookie wall" by staying focused throughout the season. In 16 games played, he totaled 58 tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions — the most ever by a Broncos rookie.

But Surtain still wants to improve and knows where he can.

Broncos' 7-round mock draft: Colorado State's Trey McBride lands in Denver

“I just want to build on consistency, technique, fundamentals and those sorts of things," Surtain said. "I think I can improve on more film study, of course — recognizing offensive patterns and offensive concepts, slowing the game down a little bit in the second year.”

Though, while Surtain believes he still has a lot to learn, that hasn't stopped others from believing he's one of the top corners in football at only 22 years old, including his teammates.

“I’ve said it before, but he’s just been drilled and coached at such a young age that it’s just natural,” Simmons said April 12. “And anytime you have those basic fundamentals as a player, the sky is the limit. You can just go above and beyond expectations that you have for yourself. And so, there’s no doubt in my mind that Pat is arguably — and this is just my opinion — is obviously going to be a top-five corner in this league for as long as he wants to play every single year."

Bradley Chubb hopes to stay healthy in final year of Broncos' contract

Surtain is sure to be a cornerstone in the Broncos' defense for years to come. And that can be a lot of pressure to place on a rookie.

But Surtain isn't a rookie anymore and is poised to shoulder those expectations.

"I’m more focused on the team goals and individual goals as well," Surtain said. "Focusing in on being the best version of myself and being the best all-around player I can be."

