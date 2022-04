DJ Drama had a pretty eventful weekend. Not only did he appear on Amazon’s Rotation series, but he also put together a set at the 2022 Dreamville Festival that featured Lil’ Wayne, T.I. and Jeezy. To top it all off, Call Me If You Get Lost was named the “Best Rap Album” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

