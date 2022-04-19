ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Today's Healthcare Heroes | Becky Nimm, RN Surgery

watertownregional.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI work as an RN Circulator in Surgery. What does a typical day look like in your position?. My role varies day to day depending on the department’s needs. Most days I am an RN circulator. There are many things I could talk about to describe this position, but I will...

www.watertownregional.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
CANCER
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
BBC

Bath's RUH birthing centres and home births closure extended

A temporary closure of community birthing centres and home birthing services at Bath's Royal United Hospital (RUH) has been extended. The hospital said midwifery numbers are "critically short" due to Covid-19 sickness, which had led to the "difficult decision" to further suspend those services until 4 May. Deputy chief nurse...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Watertown, WI
Health
City
Watertown, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital robots bolstering nurses energy, time

Hospital robots have been developed to carry out certain tasks that have saved nurses time, Wired reported April 19. According to the report, two Moxi robots, designed to transport medications, bed linens, food and laboratory specimens from floor to floor, began operating in the halls of Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Hospital in February, and they've given workers back about 600 hours of time.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Nature.com

Improving management of ventilator associated tracheitis in a level IV NICU

There are no published guidelines regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ventilator-associated tracheitis (VAT) in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). VAT is likely over-diagnosed and over-treated, increasing antibiotic burden and cost. Local problem. Diagnosis and treatment of VAT were entirely NICU provider dependent. Methods. Retrospective pre- and post-intervention chart...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Family reflections-navigating the unknown: our family's Kawasaki disease journey

A week into the start of Isaiah's preschool career he came down with a fever-not surprising, given the circumstances. Isaiah's illness began with a fever, but slowly evolved over the course of the next few days. A lump in his neck, a rash in the groin area, which later spread to his back, unprecedented lethargy, refusal to eat, refusal to walk, extreme irritability and all the while battling an unrelenting fever. We had multiple visits to walk-in clinics, being told it was "just a virus," and then two visits to our pediatrician, who eventually recommended we go to the hospital. Fortunately, Isaiah finally received a diagnosis at The Hospital for Sick Children: Kawasaki disease (KD). We had never heard of this disease before, but were relieved when we were told there was a treatment available. Unfortunately, Isaiah's course of treatment was not a straight path. Isaiah required two treatments of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and two doses of IV pulse steroids. At one point the rheumatologists started to consider alternate diagnoses, such as juvenile arthritis. After the second IV steroid infusion, Isaiah was started on oral steroids and his fever finally stayed away. We were grateful that Isaiah's first IVIG was administered within the 10-day window that is often referred to with standard KD treatment and were told that the dilatation seen on his echocardiogram, prior to treatment, would likely resolve. We were relieved, happy to finally go home and believed the worst was behind us. Little did we know, the worst was yet to be revealed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Robot#Gardening#Healthcare Heroes#Rn Circulator#Surgery
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals relax masking rules

Health systems are weighing and making decisions for face masks to become optional for many individuals in certain spaces. The largest U.S. airlines dropped mask requirements for domestic flights April 18, shortly after a federal judge in Florida struck down mask requirements on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation. The decision, while unrelated to healthcare settings, shows how masks can become optional in the same spaces where they were largely a given throughout the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
TODAY.com

How 1 midwife works to improve maternity care for Black moms

Growing up, when Ebony Marcelle or a family member were ill, they often visited the emergency room. She recalls the staff treating them like “trash" because they relied on public assistance for their medical care. But then she had an experience that transformed how she thought of the medical field and offered an opportunity for change.
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketRealist

When Hospital Indemnity Insurance May Be Worth It

Getting admitted to a hospital is stressful enough without having to worry about finances, and with the average three-day hospital stay costing about $30,000, most people don't have the means to pay for it. Should you get hospital indemnity insurance?. Article continues below advertisement. A hospital indemnity policy is a...
HEALTH SERVICES
Next Avenue

Graduating From Hospice Calls for a Continuum of Care

The terminology describing pre-death discharges from hospice care needs to be clarified and resources need to be improved. How can we help people survive what they were told to believe was an impossibility? When patients are brought on and admitted into hospice care services, they are informed that they have approximately six months or less to live. This comfort-driven philosophy of care is diametrically opposed to the traditional medical model of care, which was designed to promote and prolong life, no matter the cost.
HEALTH SERVICES
WebMD

Optometrists vs. Ophthalmologists

I'd like to start off my first post with a topic that is near and dear to my heart: What’s the difference between an ophthalmologist and an optometrist?. Both can be referred to as “eye doctors.” However, the route that each takes to earn this designation is different. Optometrists complete 4 years of undergraduate studies, then go to a 4-year optometry school, of which there are several in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy