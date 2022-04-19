ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Black moms from across region attend meeting to discuss fears of maternal health disparities

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZKlw_0fE580NW00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has been deemed one the most livable cities for some, but for Black women—especially those expecting—it is not. In fact, Black women in Pittsburgh are more likely to die during pregnancy than their peers in 97% of other U.S. cities.

On Tuesday afternoon, when a group of medical experts gathered to host a baby shower of resources and tools to help mothers-to-be, dozens of women showed up.

Black moms from across the region packed the Kingsley Association for Beverly’s Birthdays community baby shower, a resource event where moms share their fears, ask questions and receive important tools as they embark on their new chapter of motherhood.

“I stopped working when I was seven months because it was a lot on me My blood pressure was so high,” Aaliyah Springs, a first-time mom, said.

Springs spent more than 30 hours in labor with her baby girl.

Springs came to today’s event because she wants more children and more control over her future pregnancies, she said.

“Learning different things about safety, health and what to look for as a new mom,” was her goal for attending, Springs said.

Dr. Sharee Livingston an Ob-Gyn at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said improving Black maternal health—where Black women are three-to-four times more likely to die during childbirth, is a priority that only can be addressed when the medical professionals listen.

“Current and historic inequalities, as well as systemic racism, all play a role ... into those disproportion rates,” Livingston said.

While licensed clinician Chaunda Cunningham said increasing representation will help improve the outcome for women of color.

“If you don’t have someone in the room that you can connect with, that is going to push you out of your mindset,” Cunningham said. “You’re not going to be able to focus as you would in the way that you would if you had someone that looked like you, someone that you respected or had shared experiences with.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Houston Chronicle

Drawing from the Black church, a psychologist pushes to reshape mental health care

BALTIMORE - The day after the American Psychological Association's newest leader pitched her vision for the organization to dozens of her colleagues in D.C., she walked into Maryland's oldest Black church and stepped up to the wooden pulpit where her father and grandfather used to preach. "Hallelujah," Thema Bryant, 48,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Maternal Health#Health Disparities#Maternity#The Kingsley Association#Springs
Crosscut

A foster system paradox: Parents billed for care of their children

In the vast majority of cases where children are removed from their homes and taken into foster care, family poverty is a big factor. It could be a refrigerator without food or an apartment without electricity. Yet for nearly four decades, parents struggling with this level of need have been billed for their children’s care and obligated to pay the state — even when they have no income.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicalXpress

Report: Autistic children at the intersection of race and poverty experience compounding health risks

The Autism Intervention Research Network on Physical Health (AIR-P), a multi-site collaboration housed within UCLA Health's Department of Medicine, has released a new report that uses national data to highlight the intersection of autism, poverty and race/ethnicity and their compounding impact on health and health care. While it is well-known...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
CANCER
themorninghustle.com

Black Maternal Health Organizing Extends Beyond One Week

While Black Maternal Health Week has ended, the work continues. The week of action and exploration provided an opportunity for advocates, mamas and medical practitioners to share the abundance of thought and the possibility of building better systems that consider the experiences of Black mothers. Beyond discussing the stark disparity...
EDUCATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy