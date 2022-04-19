Ithaca Police Warns Tompkins County Residents About Social Security Scam

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If the price at the pump wasn’t already causing enough pain, Kaufman Police are warning residents about a rise in reports of gas theft. According to reports, police said, thieves are drilling holes into the gas tanks of vehicles to siphon out the fuel. In addition to the cost of the stolen fuel, a replacement gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000. Kaufman Police recommend that people park their vehicles in garages if possible, or in well-lit areas. They also recommend buying a locking fuel cap, which can be found for less than $20. Finally, police said to always be sure to lock your vehicle and to report any suspicious activity.

KAUFMAN, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO