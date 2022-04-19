ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Police Warns Tompkins County Residents About Social Security Scam

By Andrew Kane
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Ithaca Police Department has learned about a Social Security scam from people claiming to be from the U.S. Inspector General's office. According to police,...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Newington police warn of driveway repair scams

NEWINGTON — As spring weather comes to Connecticut, police in Newington are warning local residents to be on the lookout for scams promising cheap driveway paving. If the prices sound too good to be true, that’s because they probably are, police said. “Criminals will show up with dump...
NEWINGTON, CT
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Officer Recounts Incident Involving Gary Strobridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The trial continued Friday for an Elmira Police officer charged with assault in connection to an Elmira man in 2019. Officer Eduardo Oropallo is on trial on a charge of second degree assault following an investigation by the New York State Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case. Oropallo is accused of hitting Gary Strobridge's face against the floor at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira "with intent to cause physical injury", according to the AG's office.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsChannel 36

Six Corrections Officers Injured in Attacks at Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Six corrections officers were injured at the Elmira Correctional Facility after two separate attacks at the last week. That's according to corrections officers union NYSCOPBA. The first assault happened on April 14th. Officers say one inmate entered that facility kiosks without permission. The officer ordered the...
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scams#Frauds#Weny
CBS DFW

Kaufman Police Warn Residents About Increasing Reports Of Gas Siphoning

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If the price at the pump wasn’t already causing enough pain, Kaufman Police are warning residents about a rise in reports of gas theft. According to reports, police said, thieves are drilling holes into the gas tanks of vehicles to siphon out the fuel. In addition to the cost of the stolen fuel, a replacement gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000. Kaufman Police recommend that people park their vehicles in garages if possible, or in well-lit areas. They also recommend buying a locking fuel cap, which can be found for less than $20. Finally, police said to always be sure to lock your vehicle and to report any suspicious activity.
KAUFMAN, TX
NewsChannel 36

Masks Still Required at Ithaca Tompkins International Airport

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A reminder for those flying out of Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, masks are still required. As required on public transportation in New York State, masks continue to be required at the airport. This mandate is not affected by recent federal-level decisions or rulings on mask requirements.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 36

Thousands Remain Without Power

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Thousands are still without power in Tioga County, New York due to the recent nor'easter storm that took place on Monday. For some, they do not know when they're going to get it back. Owego resident Jason McLaughlin and his family have been without power since...
OWEGO, NY
Record-Courier

Ravenna police raising funds in honor of K9 Mako, who died on April 9

RAVENNA — When Mako joined the Ravenna Police Department in 2009, he and Patrolman Josh Erb were the first K-9 team to serve the city in 14 years. After three years of service, Mako died April 9 at the age of 4 following an extended illness. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Mako’s bout with lymphangiectasia, a chronic condition involving the lymph nodes, kept him from working for the past few months, and it was time to consider his declining quality of life.
RAVENNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy