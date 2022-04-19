ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TX

Annual Hog Hunt returns to Knox County

By Andrea Aguilar
KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year for some veterans to head to the Circle Bar Ranch and hunt wild hogs in the air.

“You have your veterans that are together, that have been through all these things together, and then you have your sponsors and then you have the people that work for Big Country Veterans and then you have people from the local area. So you have all of these different groups coming together and really intermingling having a great time, eating great food just hunting hogs it’s just awesome,” US Air Force Veteran Dustin Martin said.

The Big Country Veterans organization is designed to bring communities together to help veterans overcome life after combat.

Executive Director Cody Palmer says their goal is to create an environment that allows veterans to heal.

“Having you know a veteran really open up to what his life was like during deployment and what it is now and the real struggles that I think we all go through as human beings and how its kinda unique to them and it just helped me see that we had an opportunity to maybe help. And that is where Big Country Veterans hopefully can kinda come in and help those that needed,” Palmer said.

As a veteran, Martin says the organization helped him have a better transition into civilian life after being in the Air Force for 10 years.

“Throughout the weekend, you just become closer and closer and you learn, you read the stories from these amazing guys that have done so much for our country and you know it really humbles you and you learn a lot,” Martin said.

Not only do veterans get to enjoy the activities, but sponsors and volunteers participate in helicopter wild hog hunt, ax-throwing competitions, and more.

“The sponsors, the amazing sponsors we have all the landowners the farmers, ranchers that allows us to use the land out there. The Daniel family that owns the Circle Bar Ranch, they are just about as good people that come and they open their home for everyone that is entire weekend and it’s a blessing to be able to do that,” Palmer said.

A highly anticipated event which gives back to so many veterans.

