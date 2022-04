Cal and Washington rowing have a rivalry that has lasted through both World Wars, dating back to 1903. Cal men’s rowing is welcoming the Huskies to Redwood Shores on Saturday to participate in the 110th annual Dual. The winner of the Dual is awarded the Schoch Cup. In the past century, the two schools have put up a record of 76-32-1, with Washington leading. This Cal-UW Dual is the oldest rowing rivalry on the West Coast; what’s at stake is not only the Schoch Cup but the historic pride of it as well.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO