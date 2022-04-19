ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking held for new Snohomish County rapid bus line

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Construction of Snohomish County’s third rapid transit bus line has begun.

Community Transit broke ground on the Swift Orange Line at the Lynnwood Transit Center on Tuesday morning.

This line will be the first to connect with Sound Transit’s Link light rail when the Lynnwood station opens in 2024.

The 11-mile route will make stops at McCollum Park, Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall and Edmonds College.

“Fast and frequent trips are what makes BRT a unique transit experience,” said Community Transit Board Chair and Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine. “Swift Orange Line will improve the quality of life for people who travel in and around Snohomish County by providing increased access to school, jobs, medical care and other essential services.”

Construction is expected to take two years, with the Orange line expected to begin service in 2024.

