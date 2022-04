There is a song that says “give me my flowers while I yet live, so can feel the beauty that what they bring.”. I would like to give the senior daycare a few flowers. They pick me up to go to daycare. They give me a paper to read. You have choices of drink. They give you a snack for breakfast. If you eat breakfast, you don’t need the snack, so I just eat a little to take my medicines, so I can eat the snack.

LIMA, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO