For the second time in four months, Spokane Valley has gotten a major land donation for parks and trails. On Tuesday, Spokane Valley City Council accepted 3.5 acres of property from the Avista Corp. The land is near the Spokane River at Trent Avenue and valued at just under $800,000. Avista’s donation comes after the city in December received a 24.5-acre donation for future park development from retired developer Ken Tupper.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO