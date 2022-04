Republican Jason Fields wants to help take the state in a different directionLike many people who have filed their candidacies this year, Jason Fields is unhappy with where Oregon is headed. "I believe our state has been deteriorating over the last 30 years since we've had Democratic party rule," he said. So instead of simply complaining, he's hoping to make a difference as an elected official. The Yamhill County resident and precinct committee person for the Republican Party will run against Charbonneau resident Glenn Lancaster in the House District 26 primary in May with the hopes of facing incumbent...

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO