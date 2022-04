As the UTEP men's basketball program looks to retool its roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season, we are officially in recruitment season for Miner basketball. Though there hasn't been a heap of prospects announcing their intention to play for the Miners thus far, sources tell 600 ESPN El Paso that the Miners plan to host several strong recruits over the upcoming weeks.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO