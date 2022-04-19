ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Joey Bart: Not starting nightcap

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bart is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

What we learned as Rodón shines again in Giants' win

NEW YORK -- The intriguing pitching matchups in this series have thus far not lived up to the hype, but Carlos Rodón continues to exceed it. Rodón watched the Giants break through offensively in the top of the first inning and then walked out to the mound and completely overwhelmed the New York Mets, striking out eight in a 5-2 win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Swipes bag in win

Estrada went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mets. Estrada earned his second steal in as many attempts this season after drawing a ninth-inning walk. This was also his second straight hitless game. He's now slashing .227/.261/.409 with two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored through 12 contests. Estrada figures to continue serving as the Giants' primary second baseman while Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is on the injured list, but the former will likely need to hit slightly better to keep the job long-term.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Belt connects on B-Day, Rodón grinds as Giants beat Mets 5-2

NEW YORK -- — On Brandon Belt's first birthday in the majors, he was shipped back to the minor leagues. And in the 10 seasons that followed, he failed to gift himself one measly hit. So when the 34-year-old Giants slugger launched a second-inning homer Wednesday night, he felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC San Diego

Profar Dazzles, Gore Delivers as Padres Complete Sweep of Reds

With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Logan Webb
Joey Bart
Person
Curt Casali
MLB

Servais, Acta out for Mariners; Sewald on COVID list

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ COVID-19 outbreak continued on Wednesday, with manager Scott Servais and third-base coach Manny Acta testing positive. Both are vaccinated and must wait two days before undergoing another test. When they do, they’ll need to produce negative results on consecutive days and receive approval before returning.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips sitting on Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Phillips is being replaced in right field by Josh Lowe versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 22 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .190 batting average with a .561...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO -- — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Giants vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 20 (Pitching Matchup Gives Multiple Bets Value)

Two of my favorite pitchers in the MLB square off today as the 9-3 New York Mets host the 7-4 San Francisco Giants at 7:10 PM EST in the third game of a four-game series. After losing each of the first two matchups, the Giants will send Carlos Rodón to the mound today. He was phenomenal in 2021, amassing a 2.37 ERA over 132.2 innings, and has only surrendered a pair of runs over 12 innings so far in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Suffers knee sprain

Vogt sustained a sprained right knee during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Baltimore, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Vogt started at first base Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to being removed from the contest. The severity of the injury is uncertain, but it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran catcher requires a stint on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Launches two-run homer

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Rockies. The bottom of the order delivered for Philadelphia on Wednesday, as Bohm and Johan Camargo drove in six runs from the No. 7 and No. 8 spots. It was Bohm's third consecutive start at third base, and he should continue to see regular chances after a hot start to the season with a 1.197 OPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place Paul Sewald on COVID IL, select Penn Murfee

The Mariners announced that they have selected Penn Murfee from Triple-A Tacoma to join the big league club, with fellow righty Paul Sewald heading to the injured list. No designation for Sewald’s IL placement was given, but Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Sewald is going on the COVID IL. Seattle had already placed Luis Torrens and Mitch Haniger on the COVID injured list, who will now be joined by Sewald. Furthermore, manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive and will have to step away from the team, also per Divish.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt on first base Wednesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics catcher/first baseman Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Vogt is starting on first base and batting eighth. Christian Bethancourt is at catcher and hitting sixth, while Sean Murphy is at designated hitter. Tony Kemp is shifting to second base in place of an idle Nick Allen.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Giants
New York Mets
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Fast start at Triple-A

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. The 21-year-old was something of a surprise demotion this spring as the Nationals decided he needed more development time in the minors, but Garcia is doing everything he can to prove the club made a mistake. He has five multi-hit performances in his last six games for Rochester, and through 12 contests on the season he's slashing a stellar .377/.411/.623 with three doubles, two triple and two homers. Neither Cesar Hernandez (.250/.280/.250 through 50 plate appearances) nor Alcides Escobar (.156/.229/.188 through 35 PAs) have done much at the plate in the majors, so if Garcia keeps raking, he could get another chance in the majors soon enough.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH

