Giants' Joey Bart: Not starting nightcap

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. The 21-year-old was something of a surprise demotion this spring as the Nationals decided he needed more development time in the minors, but Garcia is doing everything he can to prove the club made a mistake. He has five multi-hit performances in his last six games for Rochester, and through 12 contests on the season he's slashing a stellar .377/.411/.623 with three doubles, two triple and two homers. Neither Cesar Hernandez (.250/.280/.250 through 50 plate appearances) nor Alcides Escobar (.156/.229/.188 through 35 PAs) have done much at the plate in the majors, so if Garcia keeps raking, he could get another chance in the majors soon enough.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO