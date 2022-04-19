Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat for Game 2

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
Michael Conforto remains a free agent, but he has received interest from a surprising team. Fansided’s Robert Murray said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Baseball Insiders” podcast that he doesn’t think Conforto is close to signing with a team. Interestingly, Murray says the Long Island...
Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
NEW YORK -- The intriguing pitching matchups in this series have thus far not lived up to the hype, but Carlos Rodón continues to exceed it. Rodón watched the Giants break through offensively in the top of the first inning and then walked out to the mound and completely overwhelmed the New York Mets, striking out eight in a 5-2 win.
NEW YORK -- — On Brandon Belt's first birthday in the majors, he was shipped back to the minor leagues. And in the 10 seasons that followed, he failed to gift himself one measly hit. So when the 34-year-old Giants slugger launched a second-inning homer Wednesday night, he felt...
The San Francisco Giants have placed starting pitcher Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain. Cobb started Game 1 of the team's doubleheader against the Mets in New York on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits before leaving in...
With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Flores will operate the hot corner against his former team after Jason Vosler was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Flores to score 8.8 FanDuel points...
Sandy Alcantara has an important tie to St. Louis. Miles Mikolas was born in South Florida. Both of those facts add extra spice to the Wednesday pitching matchup between Miami Marlins right-hander Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA) and St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Mikolas (1-0, 2.61) in Miami. After St. Louis beat...
SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. First base coach Kristopher Negron will serve as the acting manager. Negron managed Seattle's Triple-A affiliate...
C.J. Cron homered and drove in four runs, Kris Bryant had two hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. Justin Lawrence (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to earn the win, and Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his fifth save for Colorado.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch was pitching so well into the sixth inning Wednesday night that Royals manager Mike Matheny would’ve left him in the game against Minnesota had the Kansas City offense provided a little more support. Two runs turned out to be plenty for...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Woodruff (2-1) gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach...
So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Wednesday to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors...
Comments / 0