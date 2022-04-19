Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat for Game 2

NEW YORK -- The intriguing pitching matchups in this series have thus far not lived up to the hype, but Carlos Rodón continues to exceed it. Rodón watched the Giants break through offensively in the top of the first inning and then walked out to the mound and completely overwhelmed the New York Mets, striking out eight in a 5-2 win.

