Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat for Game 2

 1 day ago

Flores is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against...

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jorge Soler sitting for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Rodón shines again in Giants' win

NEW YORK -- The intriguing pitching matchups in this series have thus far not lived up to the hype, but Carlos Rodón continues to exceed it. Rodón watched the Giants break through offensively in the top of the first inning and then walked out to the mound and completely overwhelmed the New York Mets, striking out eight in a 5-2 win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Belt connects on B-Day, Rodón grinds as Giants beat Mets 5-2

NEW YORK -- — On Brandon Belt's first birthday in the majors, he was shipped back to the minor leagues. And in the 10 seasons that followed, he failed to gift himself one measly hit. So when the 34-year-old Giants slugger launched a second-inning homer Wednesday night, he felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGO

San Francisco Giants place Alex Cobb on 10-day injured list

The San Francisco Giants have placed starting pitcher Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain. Cobb started Game 1 of the team's doubleheader against the Mets in New York on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits before leaving in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC San Diego

Profar Dazzles, Gore Delivers as Padres Complete Sweep of Reds

With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores hitting sixth for San Francisco on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Flores will operate the hot corner against his former team after Jason Vosler was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Flores to score 8.8 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Defensive-minded Cardinals chase another win over Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has an important tie to St. Louis. Miles Mikolas was born in South Florida. Both of those facts add extra spice to the Wednesday pitching matchup between Miami Marlins right-hander Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA) and St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Mikolas (1-0, 2.61) in Miami. After St. Louis beat...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Profar’s throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Houston Chronicle

Erick Fedde gets lit up as Nationals sputter to 11-2 loss to Diamondbacks

So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Perfect fill-in: Camargo, Phillies top Rox 9-6 to end skid

DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Wednesday to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

