Angels' Kenny Rosenberg: Optioned to Triple-A

Chirinos was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics with a facial contusion after being hit by a pitch, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Chirinos fortunately avoided being hit directly in the face as the pitch first contacted his shoulder, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Anthony Bemboom entered as a pinch runner and is now working behind the plate for the Orioles.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO