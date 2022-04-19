ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Kenny Rosenberg: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Rosenberg made...

www.cbssports.com

KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs trade Jesse Chavez to Braves for LHP Sean Newcomb

The Cubs pounced Wednesday night on the chance to add a low-risk, high-upside arm to their pitching staff with a trade for Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb. The move — which sent veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez and cash to the Braves — was announced at the end of Wednesday’s rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Rays at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels blank Astros

April 21 - Shohei Ohtani carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and also played a central role with his bat in the first-inning uprising that keyed the visiting Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In the rubber match of a three-game series, Ohtani...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Exits after HBP

Chirinos was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics with a facial contusion after being hit by a pitch, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Chirinos fortunately avoided being hit directly in the face as the pitch first contacted his shoulder, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Anthony Bemboom entered as a pinch runner and is now working behind the plate for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

HOUSTON -- — Houston manager Dusty Baker considered giving Yordan Alvarez another day off after he missed five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols because he wasn't sure if Alvarez was ready to go. It quickly became apparent Monday night that the big slugger didn't need any...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Shifts rehab to Triple-A

Kahnle (elbow) pitched two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. This was Kahnle's first rehab appearance at the Triple-A level following three outings with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. The right-hander has struck out four batters over 3.2 innings combined while issuing just one walk. He's expected to be ready to return to the big club in May.
LOS ANGELES, CA

