MLB

Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Pitching through knee issue

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Merryweather is dealing with right knee discomfort but has been cleared to continue...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels blank Astros

April 21 - Shohei Ohtani carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and also played a central role with his bat in the first-inning uprising that keyed the visiting Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In the rubber match of a three-game series, Ohtani...
HOUSTON, TX
Midland Daily News

Lyles strikes out 6 in 5 scoreless innings, Orioles beat A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Lyles shut down Oakland's batting order for five innings, then turned it over to a lights-out Baltimore bullpen that has gone from one of the worst in baseball a year ago to suddenly one of the best. Lyles struck out six and walked one...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Five-out save

Lopez did not allow a baserunner while striking out three across 1.2 innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Athletics. Lopez entered the game with runners on first and third in the eighth inning, but he struck out the first batter he faced before inducing a groundout to end the frame. He added another pair of strikeouts in the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season. Lopez has operated as Baltimore's closer early on in the campaign, and he has allowed two earned runs across seven innings while posting a 9:4 K:BB.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Rounged Odor is replacing Urias on second base and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Odor for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,200 salary.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Exits after HBP

Chirinos was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics with a facial contusion after being hit by a pitch, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Chirinos fortunately avoided being hit directly in the face as the pitch first contacted his shoulder, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Anthony Bemboom entered as a pinch runner and is now working behind the plate for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cavan Biggio starting at first base for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Biggio will operate first after the Blue Jays announced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Wednesday's designated hitter and Zack Collins was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Toronto's George Springer (forearm) will not return on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (forearm) was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning before exiting on Wednesday night. Expect Bradley Zimmer to see more time in the outfield if Springer remains out. Per Baseball Savant...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Red Sox nip Blue Jays despite only getting three hits

The Boston Red Sox made the most of their three hits while edging the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Trevor Story delivered a run-scoring double in the third inning and Connor Wong drove in the deciding run on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly just a day after he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Johan Camargo: Delivers four hits, three RBI

Camargo went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado. The 28-year-old received the start at shortstop in place of an injured Didi Gregorius (hand), and he came through for Philadelphia with a three-run shot in the seventh inning, which proved to be the difference in the contest. Camargo signed with the Phillies to be a utility player but has seen extended playing time early in the season and has a .382/.417/.529 slash line through 11 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Shifts rehab to Triple-A

Kahnle (elbow) pitched two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. This was Kahnle's first rehab appearance at the Triple-A level following three outings with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. The right-hander has struck out four batters over 3.2 innings combined while issuing just one walk. He's expected to be ready to return to the big club in May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Late addition to lineup

Diaz was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs after Wander Franco was scratched with quad tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz was scheduled to hit the bench after starting five straight games, but he'll instead remain in the lineup. He'll bat fifth and play third base, with Taylor Walls moving from third to shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Stays hot Tuesday

Collins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Blue Jays' loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Collins stayed hot in this one, launching a solo shot off Nathan Eovaldi in top of the second inning before adding a single in the eighth frame. With Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) on the shelf, the 27-year-old Collins has started four straight games, producing an impressive eight hits in 15 at-bats including two homers and four extra-base hits overall.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Set for rehab outing

Yarbrough (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham over the weekend, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Yarbrough threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, but he will need some additional work prior to being activated. His outing with Triple-A Durham has not been set for an exact date, though Yarbrough would have the chance to enter the big-league rotation early as April 27 if the team keeps him on regular rest.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Reaches three times Tuesday

Santander went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics. Santander scored the Orioles' lone run in the first inning after reaching on a single. He's posted multiple hits in three of 11 games this season, and he's also showed a solid eye at the plate with a 10:8 BB:K. Through 45 plate appearances, the outfielder has a .273/.467/.394 slash line with a home run, one RBI, one run scored and a double while hitting regularly in the heart of the order. He's seen an everyday role in either left field, right field or as the designated hitter.
BALTIMORE, MD

