The New Jersey Devils will be missing the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs but the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Utica Comets have clinched a postseason spot for the upcoming Calder Cup playoffs. The Comets have one of the best teams in the AHL and some of the players have been loaned to the Devils during the year. The Comets have some players that will compete for spots on the Devils’ roster during training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO