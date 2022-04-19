ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Robinson Cano: Sitting Game 2

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cano is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

New York Mets free agent Michael Conforto has new team if he wants

There has been plenty of curiosity surrounding Michael Conforto. The former New York Mets outfielder is still sitting in free agency, seemingly having overplayed his hand when he turned down the Mets’ extension offer last year. One would expect that he would be signed at any moment, but when that will actually happen? No one knows.
MLB
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mets manager Showalter to miss game for medical procedure

NEW YORK (AP) — First-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter says he will miss a game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants for an undisclosed medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said Tuesday after a doubleheader sweep over San Francisco that he expected to be back with the team to manage Thursday’s finale of a four-game series against the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Luis Guillorme
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate Mark Canha from COVID list

The Mets made a few roster moves Wednesday, as relayed by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Mark Canha was reinstated from the COVID IL, while Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster. Right-handed pitcher Jake Reed, who began the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jake Reed: Activated, sent down

Reed (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Reed was held out of Grapefruit League play due to his left oblique strain, and he spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the IL. Although he's now healthy, he'll head to Syracuse since the Mets don't have room in their big-league bullpen. The right-hander made 26 relief appearances at the Triple-A level last year and posted a 5.04 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 30.1 innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith out of Mets' Wednesday lineup against Giants

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Records three hits Wednesday

Alonso went 3-for-4 and scored a run in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. The first baseman registered his second three-hit game of the campaign in the loss, collecting a single in each of the fourth, sixth and eighth innings. Alonso came into the contest having gone just 2-for-16 over his previous five games, and Wednesday's performance boosted his season batting average 43 points to .260. He's tied for second in the National League with 14 RBI on the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Matt Reynolds: Designated for assignment

Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Reynolds' contract was selected by the Mets on Friday, but he didn't have any plate appearances during his time with the major-league club. Mark Canha (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, so Reynolds will lose his spot on the 40-man roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Giants get off to fast start in victory over Mets

Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores had consecutive RBI hits in the first inning Wednesday night and Carlos Rodon continued his strong start for the San Francisco Giants by tossing five scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over the host New York Mets. Brandon Belt, celebrating his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

