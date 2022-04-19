ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Luis Torrens becomes 2nd Mariners player on COVID IL

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed catcher Luis Torrens on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.

Torrens is the second Seattle player to land on the virus list in recent days. Outfielder Mitch Hangier was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday after he tested positive.

Torrens was placed on the list with Seattle coming off its first day off of the season and ahead of the first game of a series with Texas. Seattle manager Scott Servais said the team’s replay coordinator and some other staff are dealing with the virus.

“We had to shuffle some things around here a little bit based on the COIVD situation over the last 24 to 48 hours,” Servais said.

Torrens had appeared in four games with three starts this season. He was 3 for 13 at the plate, all singles. Torrens hit .243 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 108 games last season.

Seattle selected infielder Mike Ford from Triple-A Tacoma to take Torrens’ roster spot. Ford was signed to a minor league contract in March. Ford appeared in 22 games last season for the New York Yankees.

Related
MLB

Servais, Acta out for Mariners; Sewald on COVID list

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ COVID-19 outbreak continued on Wednesday, with manager Scott Servais and third-base coach Manny Acta testing positive. Both are vaccinated and must wait two days before undergoing another test. When they do, they’ll need to produce negative results on consecutive days and receive approval before returning.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Mariners manager Scott Servais out due to COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager. Negrón managed...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place Paul Sewald on COVID IL, select Penn Murfee

The Mariners announced that they have selected Penn Murfee from Triple-A Tacoma to join the big league club, with fellow righty Paul Sewald heading to the injured list. No designation for Sewald’s IL placement was given, but Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Sewald is going on the COVID IL. Seattle had already placed Luis Torrens and Mitch Haniger on the COVID injured list, who will now be joined by Sewald. Furthermore, manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive and will have to step away from the team, also per Divish.
SEATTLE, WA
