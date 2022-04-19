ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

SEE IT: Victoria's Secret PINK introduces first male ambassador

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqvYw_0fE54XkU00

Victoria's Secret P INK announced Tuesday that it hired its first male ambassador in light of its new gender-neutral clothing line .

Actor Darren Barnet of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever is already featured on the PINK website wearing the pieces he helped curate.


The line, which includes "tees and hoodies to sweatpants and joggers, gender free apparel," is available in sizes XS to XXL.

VICTORIA'S SECRET TO DROP ANGELS IN ATTEMPT TO MAKE FEMALE EMPOWERMENT THE NEW 'SEXY'

"I am honored to be joining [PINK] as a brand ambassador," Barnet wrote on Instagram. "I will [be] helping to launch new styles in their gender free collection while also supporting their initiatives in empowering young adults and mental health awareness. I am beyond excited to share some of these new styles but I am even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause."


"Never have we ever been so excited to announce our new partnership with [Barnet]," PINK wrote on the platform. "As our new ambassador, the actor, producer & Netflix star has been busy curating a collection of his PINK faves."


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Earlier this year, Victoria's Secret introduced its first lingerie model with Down syndrome , calling her "an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard."

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hypebeast.com

Nudie Jeans SS22 Is Fit for Moments of Freedom

Nudie Jeans has released its Spring/Summer 2022 collection that is fit for moments of freedom. Titled “All or Nothing,” the collection is inspired by unity, romance and the joy that comes from escaping normalcy. The unisex offering includes a range of jackets, overshirts, t-shirts and accessories. Jackets remain...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Meet the Euphoria Dressmaker Marrying Mexican Pop Culture and Music

AKNA, the rising fashion brand known for resuscitating early 2000s tabloid glam—an aesthetic marked by low-rise jeans, bedazzled accessories, and messiness—has but one rule: you make it, you wear it. This may seem like an impossible brief for clothing often made of chainmail and beaded glass, bandaged in fringe and feathers and thousands of Swarovski crystals. But for Mexican designer Aidan Euan, the vision for any piece begins and ends with his wife-muse-business partner, Jenn Euan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Barnet
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pink#Secret
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards. Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring. When the “Dawson’s Creek”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps. The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Saweetie Debuts Vibrant Pink Hair With 5-Inch Metallic Heels & Skinny Jeans at Clippers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit. The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy