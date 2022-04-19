SEE IT: Victoria's Secret PINK introduces first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret P INK announced Tuesday that it hired its first male ambassador in light of its new gender-neutral clothing line .

Actor Darren Barnet of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever is already featured on the PINK website wearing the pieces he helped curate.



The line, which includes "tees and hoodies to sweatpants and joggers, gender free apparel," is available in sizes XS to XXL.

"I am honored to be joining [PINK] as a brand ambassador," Barnet wrote on Instagram. "I will [be] helping to launch new styles in their gender free collection while also supporting their initiatives in empowering young adults and mental health awareness. I am beyond excited to share some of these new styles but I am even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause."



"Never have we ever been so excited to announce our new partnership with [Barnet]," PINK wrote on the platform. "As our new ambassador, the actor, producer & Netflix star has been busy curating a collection of his PINK faves."



Earlier this year, Victoria's Secret introduced its first lingerie model with Down syndrome , calling her "an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard."