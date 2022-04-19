ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Major traffic crash in Tyler

CBS19
CBS19
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — According to Tyler police,...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Police identify driver killed in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tyler. According to the Tyler Police Dept. on Wednesday, around 10 p.m., crews responded to a crash in the 1000 block of W. Grande Blvd. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of an SUV,...
TYLER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Brown Co. crash Sunday night

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Suspect pursuit beginning in Hallsville ends with crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect was arrested following a pursuit beginning in Hallsville and ending in Marshall. The suspect crashed involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of SL 390 at U.S. Highway 80, according to the sheriff’s office. Hallsville PD...
HALLSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release, Texas DPS reported a crash that happened last week on April 15th around 8:29 pm. According to the crash report, the accident left one person dead and 2 people injured. The crash report reveals that a motorcyclist was traveling on W. 16th street (FM 3472) when […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KLTV

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight. According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit began.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and six others wounded when gunfire broke out at a pasture party over Easter Weekend. It happened in the 2400 block of FM 144 near the intersection of County Road 1224, about five miles northwest of Daingerfield. According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Taylor Evens of Daingerfield died from a gunshot wound.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy