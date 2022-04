One thing that is generally to be avoided in the NFL Draft is overdrafting, or taking a player too high for his level of talent or other reasons, like injuries. We’ve certainly seen the Dallas Cowboys fall prey to that error in recent years with selections like Taco Charlton and Jaylon Smith. Fortunately they have had some great value picks as well, with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott being the most evident. Given that he was seen by most as just a very good linebacker, Micah Parsons also can be included on the good side of the ledger.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO