ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Secret Service has recovered over $100M in crypto since 2015: Report

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hs1RP_0fE54Ah100

T he Secret Service has seized millions in cryptocurrency from criminals since 2015, reports say.

The agency used identifiers in popular forms of cryptocurrency to trace illicit activity and recouped more than $102 million in fraud-related crypto investigations spanning 254 cases, according to a report from CNBC .


“One of the things about cryptocurrency is it moves money at a faster pace than the traditional format,” David Smith, assistant director of investigations, told the outlet. “What criminals want to do is sort of muddy the waters and make efforts to obfuscate their activities. What we want to do is to track that as quickly as we can, aggressively as we can, in a linear fashion.”

PICTURE THAT: 'INVISIBLE ART' RECEIPT AUCTIONED FOR NEARLY $1.2 MILLION

Last week, the Justice Department announced that the agency helped it take control over the Raidforums website, which was used as a forum for hackers to advertise stolen data from U.S. consumers and corporations. The agency has also been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including one that involved a Russian cybercrime syndicate that laundered funds via crypto, according to the outlet.

"When you follow a digital currency wallet, it’s no different than an email address that has some correlating identifiers,” Smith told the outlet. “And once a person and another person make a transaction and that gets into the blockchain, we have the ability to follow that email address or wallet address, if you will, and trace it through the blockchain.”

The Secret Service was originally established in 1865 to protect U.S. currency from counterfeit operations, which were widespread at the time, according to the agency . An estimated one-third of the currency was believed to be counterfeit following the Civil War, posing risks to the country's financial system.

In 1901, following three presidential assassinations, the agency became tasked with protecting the president, which still remains only part of the agency's mission.

"We protect our nation’s highest elected leaders, visiting foreign heads of state, and national special security events; and safeguard the U.S. financial infrastructure and payment systems," the agency says on its website .

The Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Crypto theft has risen amid cryptocurrency's growing popularity. Last week, the FBI announced that a hacker group with ties to the North Korean government swindled $620 million worth of crypto assets from the Ronin blockchain last month, marking one of the largest known crypto thefts in history.

Combating crypto crime has increasingly become a priory for the federal government, with the FBI creating a new "virtual asset exploitation" unit to tackle cryptocurrency and blockchain cases earlier this year. The Justice Department has also formed the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team to oversee its crypto crime investigations.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

Secret Service seizes more than $102 million in crypto assets

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service is cracking down on illicit digital currency transactions, seizing more than $102 million in cryptocurrency from criminals in connection with fraud-related investigations. David Smith, assistant director of investigations, said agents and analysts actively track the flow of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Hacker Group#Cnbc#The Justice Department#Russian
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy