New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday.

Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country.

The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction and the economic development ahead. They expect the casino to bring in millions of dollars in revenue for the city.

“I think we all sort of hung in there and persevered. To see us here today, this beautiful day as a matter of fact, is a testament to the resilience of the community and our partners so we’re thrilled.”

The casino is expected to be up and running next year. Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino was the first of the new casinos to get approved in the state.

