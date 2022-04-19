ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Five years after power went out at Benicia’s refinery, CA lawmakers considering higher penalties

By Roger Straw
beniciaindependent.com
 1 day ago

CA Assembly bill would increase penalties for air quality violations by refineries. KQED Morning Edition – Ted Goldberg Reports, April 18, 2022....

beniciaindependent.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

"Ugly betrayal": Activists say Biden resuming oil, gas leases on public lands broke campaign promise

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Activists condemned Friday's announcement by the Biden administration that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales on public lands as yet another betrayal of President Joe Biden's promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the climate emergency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Benicia, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Benicia, CA
Government
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Refinery#Assembly#Kqed#Nat#Res
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
thecentersquare.com

Montana sees record $1.2M oil and gas lease sale

(The Center Square) – Montana had a record oil and gas lease on state land, officials said this week. The State Board of Land Commissioners on Monday approved the nearly $1.2 million sale, which includes 36 tracts in Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Toole, and Valley counties. “Ramping up American-made...
MONTANA STATE
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Nature.com

Methane emissions from US low production oil and natural gas well sites

Eighty percent of US oil and natural gas (O&G) production sites are low production well sites, with average site-level production â‰¤15 barrels of oil equivalent per day and producing only 6% of the nation's O&G output in 2019. Here, we integrate national site-level O&G production data and previously reported site-level CH4 measurement data (n"‰="‰240) and find that low production well sites are a disproportionately large source of US O&G well site CH4 emissions, emitting more than 4 (95% confidence interval: 3-6) teragrams, 50% more than the total CH4 emissions from the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest O&G producing regions. We estimate low production well sites represent roughly half (37-75%) of all O&G well site CH4 emissions, and a production-normalized CH4 loss rate of more than 10%-a factor of 6-12 times higher than the mean CH4 loss rate of 1.5% for all O&G well sites in the US. Our work suggests that achieving significant reductions in O&G CH4 emissions will require mitigation of emissions from low production well sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Big Country News

Gas Price Relief Stimulus Payments Being Proposed in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C - Some lawmakers in Congress are pushing for federal stimulus payments to reduce American's pain at the pump. "The Gas Rebate Act of 2022" is being proposed by Democrat Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and John Larson of Connecticut. Americans would get for an energy rebate of $100 per month for individuals, or $200 for couples, for each month the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. Another $100 would also be added for each dependent. The national gas price average was $4.23 Thursday morning, according to AAA.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico’s electricity law?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress is set to vote on a constitutional reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that would undo much of the market opening in electrical power carried out by his predecessor. It is unclear if López Obrador has the votes to push the reform through. But the U.S. and other countries have raised concerns the move will affect foreign investors and violate trade agreements.
ECONOMY
Daily Montanan

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy