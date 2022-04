The Green Bay Packers hosted Fresno State defensive lineman Kevin Atkins on an official pre-draft visit, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Atkins played in 47 career games and was a three-time All-Mountain West selection. As a senior in 2021, he created 13 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished the year with 30 total pressures. He produced 17.0 total sacks over his final three seasons at Fresno State, highlighting his pass-rushing potential.

