‘I’ve noticed confusion’: Rochester airport travelers react to no more mask mandate

By Eriketa Cost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Walking into an airport or bus station, you now have the option to wear a mask or not. Some travelers at the Greater Rochester International Airport have mixed feelings about this change. At this point – most major airlines have dropped the masking...

