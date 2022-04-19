ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Local high school basketball team recognized for their postseason success

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypTdY_0fE52G3n00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Greater Beckley Crusaders were the 2022 WV State Basketball Class A runner up
Tuesday, April 19, 2022, they were recognized at the Raleigh County Commission Meeting.

Senior Kaden Smallwood said there were definitely ups and downs throughout the season, but the team overcame those obstacles.

“It means everything. Even though we came short of the State Tournament Championship we still had a great season and great success during it so. We loved being a part of this- it means everything,” said Smallwood.

Smallwood said he attributed their success to the team as a whole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



