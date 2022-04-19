ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV special details Broncos legend Steve Atwater's road to the Hall of Fame

By Sydney Isenberg
 1 day ago
If you were a running back in the 90s, the sight of Broncos legendary safety Steve Atwater rushing towards you probably still lives in your nightmares.

The sound of Atwater stopping Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye in his tracks can still be heard throughout the Mile High City. Now, Broncos Country can take an in-depth look at his career through a two-hour TV special, "Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton," which airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on Denver7.

The Denver Broncos selected Atwater with their first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and was looking to take his talents to the next level.

The Broncos needed that talent. The team was ranked 20th in points allowed during the 1988-1989 season. That next season, with Atwater wearing the blue and orange, the Broncos allowed the fewest points in the league.

The "Smiling Assassin" would become a crucial part of the Broncos, leading them to three Super Bowl appearances and two victories. He was also selected to eight Pro Bowls.

Atwater spent 11 seasons with the Broncos before going to the New York Jets for one season then retiring.

His legacy was enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. He was also selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

Today, Atwater is a regular guest on Denver7 Sports' Sunday night "Broncos Minute" segment providing analysis on the team with Denver7 Broncos Insider Troy Renck.

According to the team , "Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton," presented by Ikon Pass, includes 30 exclusive interviews with former coaches, players and even his family. It documents his illustrious career from the college to pro ranks, and will also detail Atwater's life after his playing career.

#Jets#American Football#Broncos Country#The Denver Broncos#The Hall Of Fame Class#All Decade Team#Denver7 Sports
