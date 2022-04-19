Blac Chyna claims Kim Kardashian offered her '$100K kill fee' to cancel show

The former adult dancer was pulling in roughly $90,000 per episode – as previously reported by The Sun – and did not feel she needed the money, according to her lawyer's testimony.

Lynne also addressed other rumors swirling about her client, assuring the jury that they were untrue.

She spoke specifically of claims Blac Chyna and Rob weren't together when they filmed the show, allegations that the former couple couldn't be in the same room together, and claims season two was never greenlit nor shot.

The reality star's lawyer alleged that the buzz was part of a larger campaign to sink the show.

Lynne claimed that attempts to cancel the show also cost Blac Chyna appearances on other reality series, club appearances, and money from social media collaborations.

She says her client took a huge blow financially as well as in other aspects of her life.

COURTROOM BAN

Meanwhile Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni – whose real name is Shalana Hunter, has been barred from sitting in the courtroom throughout her daughter's legal battle.

The ban was put into effect after she slammed Kris as "decrepit" and called the Kardashian-Jenner girls "ugly."

On Monday night, Shalana posted a live video on Instagram in which she went on an offensive rant against the family.

In the video, Shalana used a range of profanities as she said the family “looked dead”, called 61-year-old Kris “decrepit”, and compared the momager to the villain Jigsaw from the Saw horror movies.

The outburst came after she had written on Instagram over the weekend: “Mama goose and her ugly ducklings will be marched into court to squat quack and leave the golden eggs, let’s go.”

Addressing the online rants in court this morning, The Kardashians’ attorney Michael Rhodes told the judge that Shalana had made threatening remarks toward the family.

The judge then informed the court that she would no longer be allowed in the courtroom for the trial.

Lynne Ciani, attorney for Chyna, said that her client has no control over what her mother says.

KOURT DATE

Chyna decided to sue the reality stars as she claimed that they were responsible for her and her 35-year-old ex Rob's reality show getting canceled in 2017.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Rob and Chyna, ran for just one season before it was cut by the E! network.

Rob’s attorney has claimed that it was the couple’s breakup that led to the show's cancellation.

As for Chyna’s legal team, they say that she was guaranteed more than $92,000 for each installment of what would have been an eight-episode series.

They blame the Kardashians for the show's abrupt end.

The trial began on Monday with the jury selection for the case.

Blac Chyna was present along with Kris, Kylie, 24, Khloe 37, and Kim.

A courtroom sketch showing the Kardashian family was widely circulated and mocked online.

The artist rendering included the stars' plump lips and high cheekbones and detailed the makeup on their faces.

A court sketch of the Kardashians made its rounds online Credit: BackGrid

Blac Chyna is also suing her former fiance, Rob Credit: E!

The social media star claims the show's end hurt her financially and in other ways Credit: Instagram/blacchynacloset

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS