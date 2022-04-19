ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

4 hospitalized after 2 crashes in Big Rapids Twp

By FOX 17
Fox17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to two crashes in Big Rapids Township on Tuesday. The first involved three vehicles north of 17 Mile Road on Northland Drive at...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
City
Hersey, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Beaverton, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Cars
Big Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Big Rapids, MI
Accidents
County
Mecosta County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Mecosta County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mcso#White Cloud#Spectrum Health Br#Ford#Subaru Legacy
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy