Coos Bay, OR

Work begins at Coos Bay park for new library location

By Gold Meadows, NBC16.com Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. — Work is starting at John Topits Park in Coos Bay as the city prepares to build a new library. Workers have been in the park doing a wetlands assessment ahead of construction. The location...

