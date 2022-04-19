KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday April 19th

Some much needed rain for parts of the viewing area. Showers and storms were very short lived and likely didn’t make a huge impact on the drought conditions, but still a welcomed change. Temperatures have stay a bit cooler thanks to the rain and cloud coverage. Afternoon highs have been hovering in the upper 70s and lowers 80s. Cloud coverage will slowly begin to decrease through the overnight hours with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, big heat up as winds will increase from the southwest and high pressure rebuilds into the region. Afternoon temperatures will soar up into upper 90s, some locations could be flirting with some records.

Afternoon highs will slowly drop from the upper 90s down into the lower 90s through the weekend. The area will stay mostly dry through the rest of the week with some isolated showers possible late on Thursday.

Next rain chances for the area will happen early next week as cold front moves into the state on Sunday pulling temperatures back down into the 80s and increase some scattered showers that could linger into the early morning hours on Monday.

