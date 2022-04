Take your photography skills to another level with the TCL 30 series. Featuring 5 phones— 30, 30 E, 30 SE, 30, 30 5G, and 30+—this collection includes a 50 MP AI triple camera as well as a dual camera with a 50 MP main lens. You can also take group selfies with the ultra-wide front camera. Moreover, the TCL 30 series also includes either a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED screen or a 6.52″ display. All displays make colors appear more vibrant, while the dual speakers on the TCL+ and 30 models enhance audio whether you’re watching movies or gaming. Furthermore, all phones utilize TCL NXTVISION technology. This manages eye fatigue to safeguard your eyes while you look at the screen. Finally, the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E come with a 5,000 mAh battery. And the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 provide 5,010 mAh of power.

