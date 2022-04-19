How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost?

While the standard Jetta is more focused on the budget compact sedan segment, the GLI brings performance upgrades, along with a wide range of interior features which are optional to the former. That said, the Jetta GLI is among two performance sedans apart from the Arteon. With the Passat being dead, the Jetta is the only entry-level sedan option from VW in America. Based on the same platform and using the same EA888 engine, the Jetta GLI is not as powerful as the Golf GTI. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine under the hood produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, which is down by 13 horses and 15 pound-feet of torque. Apart from the mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, there are a lot of features that are exclusive to the GLI such as a limited-slip differential, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a new eight-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, adaptive suspension, and a lot more. A couple of the above features were not standard previously, but with the 2022 model year, there is just one trim available for the Jetta GLI which is the top-spec Autobahn. So, with all of these impressive spec sheets, can it come out victorious when the competition has the Hyundai Elantra N-Line, and the new Honda Civic Si? You will find out soon.

