ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost?

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander fully loaded price may make you seriously consider buying...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Massive Value For Money

First seen last year, the Kia Sportage and its Sportage Hybrid sibling are set to take the compact SUV segment by storm. In a category as saturated as this, manufacturers have to pull out all the stops to ensure their entrants are appealing enough. The all-new Sportage has many appealing attributes; not only is it striking to look at but it's produced locally, too.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Outlander#Navigation System#Vehicles#Outlander Es#Android Auto#The Sel Launch Edition#Brand New Suv Models
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Top Speed

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

While the standard Jetta is more focused on the budget compact sedan segment, the GLI brings performance upgrades, along with a wide range of interior features which are optional to the former. That said, the Jetta GLI is among two performance sedans apart from the Arteon. With the Passat being dead, the Jetta is the only entry-level sedan option from VW in America. Based on the same platform and using the same EA888 engine, the Jetta GLI is not as powerful as the Golf GTI. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine under the hood produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, which is down by 13 horses and 15 pound-feet of torque. Apart from the mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, there are a lot of features that are exclusive to the GLI such as a limited-slip differential, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a new eight-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, adaptive suspension, and a lot more. A couple of the above features were not standard previously, but with the 2022 model year, there is just one trim available for the Jetta GLI which is the top-spec Autobahn. So, with all of these impressive spec sheets, can it come out victorious when the competition has the Hyundai Elantra N-Line, and the new Honda Civic Si? You will find out soon.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied on the move around the Nurburgring

The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car. In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda HR-V: Everything We Know About the New Subcompact SUV

The 2023 Honda HR-V is just around the corner, as the automaker confirmed its subcompact SUV will make its debut on April 4. The second-generation HR-V will boast a complete redesign, looking far sleeker than the somewhat dowdy current model and differentiating itself from the European model. While the new...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

2020 Nissan Maxima or 2020 Toyota Avalon: Which Car Should You Buy?

The market has no shortage of options for folks looking for the right sedan. Considering how many makes and models are out there, choosing one of those options can be tricky. Toyota and Nissan are just two of the manufacturers which have inundated the market with sensible sedan options. So, given the option between the 2020 Nissan Maxima and the 2020 Toyota Avalon, which car should you buy?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

92K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy