After sadness, disappointment and anger, it is fear and confusion that have now taken told. We all know the results of the first round of the French presidential election – it’s a choice between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Though this choice is really hard to swallow, I have spent the past several days thinking about what to do next. I wonder if my vote could really tip the scales? Worse still, I find myself thinking about whether my role as a voter still has any real value in France. Should I vote for Macron to block the far right, or abstain, and potentially hand over my ballot paper to fascism?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO