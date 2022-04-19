ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Men's Golf Adds Henry Wang for 2022-23

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team announced on Tuesday the addition of Henry Wang to the roster for the 2022-23 academic year. "Henry is a very talented young player who will contribute right away with his...

Golf Digest

Jesse Mueller, a volunteer assistant coach at Grand Canyon University, rides the wind to a five-stroke victory and an exemption to the PGA Championship

Strong winds took a toll on the field in the final round of the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday, with one notable exception, Jesse Mueller, who accordingly won in a breeze. Mueller, 39, the general manager of the Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix and a volunteer assistant coach...
AUSTIN, TX
theScore

Immelman names Weir, Choi among assistants for Presidents Cup

International Team captain Trevor Immelman announced Tuesday that Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, and Camilo Villegas will be his assistants at the Presidents Cup in September. It's the third time that Weir, Choi, and Ogilvy will be captain's assistants at the event, but the first time for Villegas. Weir...
GOLF
Golf Channel

John Daly II becomes NIL ambassador for Hooters as part of Daly deal

In what they're calling the "perfect pairing," Hooters and the Dalys are teaming up. Hooters announced Tuesday morning that it had signed John Daly and his son, John Daly II, to endorsement deals, with the younger Daly, a freshman at Arkansas, being inked to a name, image and likeness deal.
ECONOMY
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Palmer keeps teeing up World No. 1 partners at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this year with Masters champ Scottie Scheffler

It’s safe to say that Ryan Palmer was never afraid of approaching the prettiest girl in school and asking her to dance. Since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans switched from the typical 72-hole stroke-play individual format to a two-man team competition in 2017, Palmer has partnered with Jordan Spieth (2017-18), Jon Rahm (2019, 2021) and this week, he will play with fellow Texas native, reigning World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler for the first time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHON2

Hyo Joo Kim wins LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship on Saturday. Kim closed with a 1-under 71 — following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th — to finish at 11-under 277, two shots […]
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Internationals captain Trevor Immelman names four assistants for Presidents Cup

Making his debut as captain of the International team for the upcoming Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman can call on plenty of experience from his coaching staff. Immelman, a South African who played in the Presidents Cup twice and was an assistant to Ernie Els in 2019, named his four vice captains Wednesday: Canadian Mike Weir, South Korean K.J. Choi, Australian Geoff Ogilvy and Colombian Camilo Villegas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tennis World Usa

ISPS Handa Championship after the Masters

The DP World Tour returns this week with the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain at Infinitum’s Lakes Course, in Tarragona. The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain is the first of four events in succession to take place on European soil between the season’s first two Major Championships – the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
GOLF
MONTCO.Today

The Best Female Amateur Golfers in the U.S. — and Great Britain and Ireland — Will Descend Upon Montco in June

Merion Golf Club is honored to host the 42nd Curtis Cup Match on June 10-12, 2022, writes Riley Hamel for USA Today. The biennial match features international competition between the top female amateur golfers in the United States against those from Great Britain and Ireland. The Curtis Cup is jointly organized by the USGA and The R&A. Merion is excited to welcome the Curtis Cup back to the East Course, where it was last hosted in 1954, says the Merion Club Club about the history of the Cup.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
GolfWRX

Spotted: HV3 is rocking these new Jordan golf shoes

The 2022 Masters came to a close two weeks ago, and with all the excitement, you might have missed these Jordan 12 Golf sneakers dropped during the tournament!. The Jordan 12 Golf ‘Metallic Gold’ was released for $220 during the tournament in what seems to be a very limited release. Mass pairs have not hit the market, which leads us to believe this was either just a special sneaker, or there are plans to have a later general release.
APPAREL
Golf Digest

Weir, Ogilvy, Choi, Villegas named International assistants for 2022 Presidents Cup

Mike Weir, Geoff Ogilvy, K.J. Choi and Camilo Villegas were named captain’s assistants for the 2022 International Presidents Cup team on Tuesday. This marks the third assistant appointments for Weir, Ogilvy and Choi to the biennial match, while it is a first-time selection for Villegas. The four will join Trevor Immelman, head of the International squad, in trying to defeat the United States for the first time on American soil in the event’s history.
GOLF

