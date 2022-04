Traffic fatalities are up 44 percent so far this year — the deadliest start to any year since Vision Zero launched in 2014. Crashes killed 59 people in New York City during the first three months of 2022, according to Transportation Alternatives, a massive increase over this point last year — a year that itself ended up being the bloodiest of any year in former Mayor de Blasio’s famed initiative. The death toll since 2014 also includes 100 people under age 18. Injuries are also way up, as Streetsblog reported last month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO