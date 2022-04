If Sheldon Keefe’s game plan against the Philadelphia Flyers was to make sure that Jack Campbell got a lot more work in this game than he had in recent games, the plan worked very well. The Flyers had 58.5 percent of the scoring chances and 57.3 percent of the expected goals in the game. However, Campbell stood tall, only allowing two goals while the mishmash of lines that Keefe put on the ice scored five of their own.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO