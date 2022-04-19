ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public’s help after man’s body found in Columbia Slough

By Michaela Bourgeois
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide after a man’s body was found in the Columbia River Slough in early April.

According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, 44-year-old Jeremy Levi Gurtner’s body was found in the Columbia River Slough near NE 105 th Avenue and NE Alderwood Road in Portland April 8, 2022.

Officials said he had been deceased anywhere from four days to two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to authorities.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.

