VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — The road was closed on Interstate 70 westbound at Vail Pass in Summit County due to safety concerns Wednesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicle slide-offs occurred starting at 6:30 a.m. The interstate was back open to normal traffic jut before 10 a.m. (credit: CDOT) According to CDOT, the road was completely shut down at I-70 mile marker 190 west of Copper Mountain as of 9:45 a.m. This was causing a delay on the interstate. The interstate is back open westbound. Be aware that there may still be some icy spots where the snow melt was running...

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO