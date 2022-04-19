ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Veterans organization resumes Central, Southwest Virginia Honor Flights

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Central & Southwest Virginia Honor Flight is returning this week. The group will take veterans from our area to Washington D.C....

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Waynedale News

Vietnam Era Veterans Honored

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road, has announced that it will pay tribute to all Vietnam Era Veterans from 11am to 5pm on Saturday March 26th. This “Welcome Home” event features a FREE Gift of gratitude to all Indiana Residents who served in the military during the Vietnam Era 1955-1975.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOP

Retired NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger in hospice

Wendy Rieger, who anchored NBC Washington’s afternoon broadcast for more than 25 years until her retirement last December, has entered hospice care. Anchor Jim Handly gave an update during Friday’s broadcast on Rieger, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma last summer. “She is being well taken care of now...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
americanmilitarynews.com

Surprise! The Navy declared its newest carrier battle-ready last year

USS Gerald R. Ford—the Navy’s oft-troubled next-generation aircraft carrier—was declared battle-ready in December, but defense officials only announced it on Tuesday. This revelation about the lead ship of its class—delivered years late and billions of dollars over cost—was matter-of-factly mentioned by Capt. Brian Metcalf, the Ford program manager, when asked about its battle status by a reporter on Tuesday at the Navy League’s Sea Air Space convention in National Harbor, Maryland.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Vietnam War#Central#Korean#President Ceo
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
HOBBIES
Inside Nova

Remembering the Flying Tiger: Plane on secret mission disappeared 60 years ago

In the early morning of March 16, 1962, a secret flight with 93 U.S. Army Rangers, two South Vietnamese soldiers and 11 crew members left Travis Air Force Base, Calif., for Saigon, Vietnam. The Rangers aboard the Flying Tiger Line passenger plane were assigned to relieve soldiers in Saigon who...
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy