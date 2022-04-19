ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lee, TX

Lady Steers, Lady Falcons advance to Class 1A UIL State golf tournament

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the third time in a row, the Robert Lee Lady Steers are headed to the UIL Girls state golf tournament, after winning the regional tournament.

The team made up of Braylee Hood, Mia Galvan, Kailey Freeman, Mackenzie Galicia and Abbigayle Smith with be headed to Austin next week for a chance at a three peat.

“I wouldn’t say it was extremely hard, we have definitely played in worse conditions like state last year but the wind was definitely a factor in us playing. I think it’s awesome that we are getting another chance to repeat and it would mean everything to have a three peat,” said Hood.

I feel like we are family, we aren’t just teammates, and we care about each other and we are like sisters. It’s really exciting since it’s my senior year and for me and Braylee we are both seniors and its our last year so to be able to go for the three peat it’s just really exciting,” said Galvan.

The Lady Falcons of Veribest also qualified for the state tournament next week, after finishing second in the regional tournament the past two days. The team is made up of Olivia Abbott, Alexis Salvato, Jalynne Campbell, Callie Briley, and Morgan Palmore.

