CHELSEA (CBS) – There is a new COVID outbreak at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home where more than 30 veterans died at the start of the pandemic. The I-Team has learned the state did not provide the CDC recommended second booster to veterans at the home. Inside the state-run home, 13 residents have tested positive for COVID. Laurie Mandeville Beaudette’s father was one of 77 veterans who died of COVID at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 38 residents died in Chelsea. Several investigations found the state failed to protect the veterans. “Angry is probably my first reaction,” said Mandeville Beaudette....

CHELSEA, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO