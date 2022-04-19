ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Getting answers: Baystate CEO discusses BA.2 subvariant, second booster shot

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield’s Union Station keeps masks in place despite void in CDC mandate. As more transportation companies drop their mask mandates, Union Station in Springfield is staying firm...

CBS Boston

President Biden Approves ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ For Massachusetts After January Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden has approved federal funding to help Massachusetts recover from the January blizzard. FEMA announced that Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties, as well as the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. The storm dumped two feet of snow across much of the area from January 28th-29th. Local governments can use federal funds to pay for their emergency work or repair facilities damaged by the storm.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

3 Massachusetts Counties Now At Medium Risk For COVID-19 Transmission, CDC Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Massachusetts counties are now at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its’ latest COVID Data Tracker map updated last Thursday, Suffolk, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties are highlighted in yellow, signifying medium-risk for transmission. The other 11 Massachusetts counties are shaded in green, which means they are at low risk. According to the CDC, risk levels are determined by data involving hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and new COVID-19 cases in an area. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend, and the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.2%. Earlier this month, the seven-day positivity rate was near 2.5%. Additionally, there are currently 328 COVID hospitalizations, which is up from the beginning of the month when there were roughly 200 hospitalizations. New Hampshire has also been affected by a recent uptick in COVID cases. Eight of the 10 counties in New Hampshire are now at medium risk for COVID transmission. You can see the latest CDC map here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Is This Weird Massachusetts Transportation Law for Real or Pure Myth?

Massachusetts is known for many strange laws. Over the years we have heard about many Massachusetts laws that are pure head-scratchers and are just hard to believe they ever came into existence. The Massachusetts goatee law for example seems like it could be something somebody just made up. You can read more about that law by going here. How about the sleep/snoring law? Is that really a thing?
WBEC AM

Beware: Your Car Won’t Pass Inspection in Massachusetts if This is Worn

Twice since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I have been guilty of being late on having my vehicles inspected. The first time was in late 2020 when I had my wife's vehicle inspected in Pittsfield. That was late by oh, only three months. Then I had my vehicle inspected this past August which was about two months late. I could use the pandemic as an excuse but in reality, I had to just open my eyes and pay attention. Luckily, the folks inspecting the vehicles didn't say anything to me. How embarrassing. More importantly, I didn't get pulled over.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Bradley International Airport, Worcester Regional Airport and Boston Logan Airport no longer require travelers to wear masks

Travelers going into Bradley International, Worcester Regional and Boston Logon airports no longer have to wear masks after a Florida judge reversed the federal mask mandate for all public transportation on Monday. The mask mandate reversal now allows anyone who travels into and from Bradley International Airport, Worcester Regional Airport...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

You Need to Wear a Mask When Entering These MA Buildings, It’s Required

We're seeing more and more throughout Massachusetts and the country, in general, a relaxation in mask mandates. However, hospitalizations are creeping up in parts of the country. Could the winds of change be in the air regarding mask mandates? Many folks have heard by now that several airlines don't require masks to be worn on airplanes. In addition, many buildings throughout Massachusetts have loosened up on mask requirements as well, but not everyone.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts announces plan to waive up to $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayments

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s (R) administration announced on April 14 a plan to waive $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayment collections. The plan would offer waivers for some workers who claimed benefits during the pandemic but were asked to repay them because the state deemed them ineligible after the payment of benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Westfield Popeyes approved without fix to East Main plaza traffic flow

WESTFIELD — On April 19, the Planning Board approved the site plan for a new Popeyes drive-through restaurant at 231 E. Main St., Westfield, after the Brixmor Property Group, represented by Marc Newman and Robert Levesque of R. Levesque Associates, failed to get the cooperation of the neighboring property owner to make improvements to traffic flow in the shopping plaza.
Live 95.9

A Pet Alligator In Amherst? Is This Legal?

Let's face it: Has this world gone MAD??? Why on earth would anybody want to own a pet alligator in their place of residence?? These disgusting reptiles belong in the swamps of Florida or the deep south, not in an apartment or your house. If you recall, a few months ago there was an alligator sighting in the nearby Connecticut river around West Springfield, Massachusetts. Fortunately, the creature was found and was shipped to a much more friendlier habitat.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield scrap metal company agrees to pay for pollution

SPRINGFIELD — Scrap-metal dealer Joseph Freedman Co. has agreed to pay $165,000 and to make system improvements to settle allegations that it illegally discharged industrial stormwater into a tributary of the Chicopee River, the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday. The majority of the money will fund projects...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 6,514 New COVID Cases Over Four Days, Positivity Rate Now At 4.2%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.2%. Two deaths were also reported during the same time frame. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,594,160. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,061. There were 148,111 total new tests reported. There are 328 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 35 patients currently in intensive care. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has warned COVID cases may be significantly underreported across the country due to the use of at-home testing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

