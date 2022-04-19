Dog groomer sentenced to probation, community service for animal cruelty charge

A pet groomer accused of roughing up a dog has pled guilty to an animal cruelty charge. (WNEM)

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A pet groomer accused of roughing up a dog pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

On April 19, Michael Pickard was sentenced to six months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and ordered to attend an outpatient treatment program.

Pickard came under investigation last year after a video surfaced online showing him getting rough with a dog at Family Pet Grooming in Burton.

After the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Pickard, Sheriff Chris Swanson said the dog in the video was not injured.

Pickard released a Facebook post when the video came out acknowledging it was him in the video saying he received 12 stitches from the dog. He went on to say, “The owners sat in the car and told me to finish. Two minutes later I made the dog go home. They wouldn’t let me muzzle it. I was upset. I’m usually known for dogs loving to come see me. I should not have even let it get that far. I made a mistake and apologize.”