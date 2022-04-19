ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State officials say good preparation limiting impact of avian flu

By Hannah Yang
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say they expect the current avian flu outbreak to last for another four to six weeks. This is the anticipated duration of the spring waterfowl migration, which is proving to be the major spreader of avian flu this year....

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Tim Walz
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Turkey#Mental Health#The Minnesota Legislature
marketplace.org

Added to consumer price woes: avian flu is raising the cost of eggs

Add this to the economic forces driving up food costs: bird flu. An outbreak of avian flu is spreading through U.S. poultry flocks. Now, consumers are seeing the impact at the grocery store. The H5N1 avian flu is very contagious and fatal to birds. So farmers have to kill entire...
AGRICULTURE
Mid-Hudson News Network

State bans fowl shows, exhibitions to safeguard against avian flu

ALBANY – The State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a ban on all live fowl shows and exhibitions to help prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian flu to the state’s poultry population. Commissioner Richard Ball issued the order as a result of the continued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

WHO says omicron variant now accounts for 99.2% of global COVID cases and warns that people are still developing severe disease and dying

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 accounted for 99.2% of all cases sequenced in the latest week, according to the World Health Organization, further cementing its dominance over other variants. In its weekly epidemiological update, the agency said that while vaccine effectiveness wanes against omicron for all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WMTW

Avian flu spreads in Maine

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Avian flu is spreading in Maine with the virus now confirmed in eight flocks in the state since February. Only South Dakota has had the virus show up in more flocks, though all 11 of the flocks affected there have at least 20,000 birds, while all of the affected flocks in Maine have fewer than 200.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Sichuan Province

The Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health announced yesterday an additional human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland, the 13th of 2022 to date. The case involves a 56-year-old male living in Deyang City in Sichuan Province, who had exposure to live...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy